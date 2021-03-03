Limerick weather: Dry and bright with spells of sunshine

ANY lingering mist or fog will clear quickly through the morning to a generally dry and bright day with good spells of sunshine. There is a chance of some light showers drifting in along southern coasts for a time in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of between nine and 11 degrees Celsius in light northeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be mostly dry overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. There'll be some mist patches and a slight frost will form where skies remain clear. Minimum temperatures of zero to three degrees in light northeast breezes.

Tomorrow will start off rather cloudy, and it will feel quite chilly in a moderate easterly breeze. Much of the country will be dry but there'll be a few light showers about. Highest temperatures generally ranging from five to eight degrees but reaching nine or 10 degrees in the southwest of the province.

On Thursday night, it will be mostly dry with some clear spells but overall plenty of cloud. A few light showers in the east and south. Quite cold with minimum temperatures of minus-one to four degrees with frost developing where skies remain clear.

