Limerick worker targeted after company email system was 'compromised'

GARDAI are warning people working remotely during the pandemic to beware of a new email scam which they have been alerted to.

In one incident which has been reported to Limerick gardai, a man received an email from what he believed was the managing director of the company he works for. It requested that he buy Google play cards and send them back by email.

"It’s very typical for now because this young man was working from home and doing a lot by email. He received that requested that he buy Google Play Cards to the value of hundreds of euro, using his own bank card details and send the codes by email back to the managing director’s email," explained divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The young man did this and when he didn’t receive a reply from the managing director he contacted him by phone. The director did not know what he was talking about, he hadn’t sent any such request," she added.

At this point, it was established that the company’s email account had been compromised.

"I understand that if you’re working from home the emails may flow in and you’re very busy but still, pause, I believe it’s better to double check details rather than scammers getting money from you or access to your personal details," said Sgt Leetch who added that fraudsters are aware that people have become accustomed to automatically replying to texts and

emails.