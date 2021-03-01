BREAKING: Works on ‘essential’ Limerick project get green light

WORK on the €9.1m revitalisation of Limerick’s O’Connell Street will proceed following a review of critical transport infrastructure projects locally.

In accordance with relevant legislation on Covid-19 temporary restrictions, certain essential construction work is permitted.

This includes projects involving the repair, maintenance and construction of critical transport and utility infrastructure.

The news will come as a boost to local traders who will be hoping the project will be advanced by the time they return to the city centre following lockdown.

Among the measures, there will be wider footpaths and additional pedestrian areas to facilitate people gathering, on-street trading, and 'spill out zones' from shops and cafes on the street.

Street furniture will be provided in O'Connell Street including seating areas, trees, planting, bicycle stands, and lighting, as well as features such as sculptures, pedestrian plazas and water installations.

While there will be an introduction of a shared surface where the footpath and carriageway will be at the same level.

On site works had been due to start last January but had been halted due to Level 5 restrictions.

Further to consultation at departmental level and with project funders, Limerick City and County Council has determined that it is now appropriate to proceed with the works.

I am delighted to confirm after weeks of talking with the council and the department O'Connell Street Revitilisation works can now progress with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/JBU1bMbgEU March 1, 2021

Mayor Michael Collins said: “This is great news and a very welcome development for all of Limerick, as it will deliver huge improvements to the attractiveness of our city as a place to live, work and visit.”

The O’Connell Street revitalisation project covers the area between the junctions with Denmark Street/ Arthur’s Quay and Cecil Street/ Lower Cecil Street in Limerick city centre. The overarching aim of the project is to provide a high quality public realm befitting O’Connell Street’s status as Limerick’s primary street.