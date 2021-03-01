Team Limerick Clean-Up 6 registration forms now live online

The main Team Limerick Clean-Up 6 registration form, for individual participants, is now live on Team Limerick Clean-Up’s website, ahead of this year’s ‘different but doable’ effort taking place this Good Friday.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, TLC are only accepting registrations of interest from individuals and those within their household bubble. Anybody interested in participating is now asked to visit www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie and complete the registration steps. TLC is unable to accommodate groups, clubs and businesses this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As it has been announced that Ireland will be at Level 5 of the HSE’s Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 framework on April 2nd, this year’s tidy up will be different to previous years. Participants will be asked to clean within their household boundaries only and are encouraged to treat TLC6 as a ‘spring clean’ – tidying attics, clearing out cupboards, washing windows, emptying the garage, weeding the garden and everything in between. More information on this will be provided closer to Good Friday.

Schools can expect to receive information this week in relation to their separate tidy-up, with a planned cleaning week of March 22nd this year.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Live95 and Limerick Post.