Limerick Weather: A dry start to kickstart March

Monday in Limerick will be another dry day with just light easterly breezes. Whilst many areas will see good spells of sunshine, it will stay cloudier across southern counties. Overnight mist and fog will generally lift through the morning. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, coolest under cloud cover.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Overall settled for the first week of spring with high pressure bringing mostly dry and calm conditions. Chilly after dark though with possible frost and fog.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold and mostly clear in just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of -1 to + 2 degrees Celsius. A touch of frost is likely, along with mist patches later.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks to be a fully dry day with good spells of spring sunshine, though possibly cloudier across the north. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. It will be coolest along eastern counties, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Generally dry under broken cloud, though some showery rain may move into Leinster and east Munster later. Local frost where skies stay clear, along with some mist and fog. Lowest temperatures -1 to + 2 degrees Celsius in light easterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Some stray showers possible across Leinster, though most other areas staying dry with a mix of sunshine and cloud across the country. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius, coolest for north and northeast counties, in just light northeast breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with frost and fog, in light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Duller and cooler days everywhere. Overall dry, though patchy drizzle may occur. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light northeast breezes.