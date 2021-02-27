BREAKING: Limerick has biggest number of new Covid-19 cases after Dublin

THERE have been 54 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick, new figures reveal.

And, sadly, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to the virus in Ireland.

10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 - 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,313 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 218,980 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

356 are men / 378 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 550 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 24, 391,355 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

254,948 people have received their first dose

136,407 people have received their second dose

