Limerick estate awaits defences – seven years after devastating floods

MORE than seven years on from the flooding which destroyed homes in the King’s Island, the community there is still awaiting flood defences.

In the immediate wake of the devastating high tides, government promised to introduce defences to keep the mighty River Shannon at bay.

But fast-forward 2,585 days, and still not a spade has gone into the ground, with the project still before An Bord Pleanala.

It’s caused local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan to call on government to speed up applications for flood infrastructure, saying the planning system “isn’t fit for purpose”.

”It’s an absolute disgrace. I’m really frustrated by the whole thing,” said the northside member, who asked for an update on the flood defences plan at this month’s metropolitan meeting.

In response, the director of physical development Brian Kennedy said the scheme remains at “planning and development consent stage”.

“A significant further information submission was made to An Bord Pleanala resulting from a further observation period up to January 7, 2021. The council is awaiting a response from An Bord Pleanala. Detailed design on the scheme is ongoing and tendering for contractors will commence once planning is confirmed,” he stated in a written response.

Cllr Sheehan, whose 85-year-old grandfather lives in Athlunkard Street, said: “I have people onto me day and night, and they are worried what happened in 2014 could happen again. They’ve been promised these flood defences and there has been absolutely no action on them. We really need to just pull the finger out here.”

“This is moving at an absolute snail’s pace. The application was submitted in January last year. It’s been a whole year. I don’t think the planning process is fit for purpose and government need to look at ways of speeding up the delivery of major flood projects, and not to be constantly pandering to objectors,” he said.

“​My own granddad is afraid of getting flooded again. If it happens to him, he has no flood insurance. All his neighbours are the same. They don’t have the means to do the necessary work. These defences need to have been built five years ago, never mind next year or next week,” Cllr Sheehan concluded.