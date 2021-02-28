Hail to the chef: Limerick student Cian has the recipe for success

YOUNG Cian Hanrahan has great hands on the GAA pitch and in the kitchen.

The 12-year-old from Doon was one of the prize winners in an Irish Times children’s cookery competition. He wowed the judges with his Victoria sponge, which he decorated in a creative sea theme. Cian was the only boy to claim an award which garnered up to 100 entries across Ireland.

But Cian didn’t lick his culinary talent off the ground – his uncle Liam Ginnane is a Michelin starred chef who now works in Sweden.

Proud mum, Majella, is a lucky lady. When the Leader rang her on Shrove Tuesday, Cian and younger brother Ronan, almost 10, had made her pancakes that morning.

She and her husband, Tomas, do encourage their sons in the kitchen.

“They enjoy it. No more than my own parents would have encouraged it down through the years. It’s just kind of a natural thing, you get on with it, you help your mum or you help you dad,” said Majella.

But she stresses a lot of credit must go to Doon CBS Primary School.

“His principal, Joanne Breen, sent on the details of the competition to Cian because she knows he's quite keen on cooking and baking. The school is just amazing. They are obviously very well known for GAA but equally so they are excellent in terms of academics and on the creative side – arts and culinary skills,” said Majella.

The all boys school even invested in an oven to help foster a love of food in their pupils. Not only did the principal tip-off Cian about the competition she also left the apron Cian is wearing (pictured) at their gate as a congratulatory gift to show how proud they are.

“It was that extra touch. It was lovely. The school had an assembly the other morning and they made a big fuss of him. They are very much into their online teaching. They are working very hard,” said Majella.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before Cian and all young boys and girls will be back in the classroom and at the seaside, which inspired his cake decoration.

“Cian and Ronan both love fishing with Tomas and with friends of ours Donagh and Jane in Kilkee,” explained Majella.

Cian won a four week cookery course with Lisa Davies. It will help keep his hands busy until he can get back playing hurling and football with Doon and Oola GAA clubs.