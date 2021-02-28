Limerick’s Agri All-Stars are revealed

LIMERICK has swept the boards at the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Champion Cow of the Decade competition just like in the GAA All-Stars.

IHFA held the novel event in conjunction with the National Dairy Show.

“The competition helped fill a void when the annual large, indoor show could not take place,” said an IHFA spokesperson.

And Limerick pedigree breeders virtually took home the Champion, Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention accolades.

In first place was Ridgefield Dundee Portea owned by Patrick, Breda and Derrick Frawley, Croagh.

Reserve Champion was Baldonnel Goldie Larissa owned by Tadhg Bourke, Kilfinny, Adare and Cyril Dowling.

Honourable Mention went to Lisnalty Megasire Rituel, owned by Paul and Eileen Hannan, Crecora.

To run the Champion Cow of the Decade competition, photographs of each National Dairy Show Champion from 2010 to 2019 were compiled and submitted to a guest judge who judged each cow as if he were judging a show.

An open video presentation was then broadcast online to the public where each cow was introduced individually.

The online broadcast then concluded with the judge announcing the Champion Cow of the Decade, Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention.

The IHFA thanked David Jones of the Wiltor herd in the UK who gave of his time and experience as invited guest judge.