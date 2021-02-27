Limerick parishes introduce virtual donation baskets in tandem with online Masses

Online Masses celebrated by Limerick priests have brought much succour to many stuck at home in these Covid times.

But it wasn’t as easy for parishioners to appreciate their streaming spirituality as dropping money in the basket when it is passed around in the church – until now.

A number of parishes have set up a donate system online. While on the diocesan website you can give money to the diocese or ask for it to go to a particular parish.

In last week’s always enlightening Abbeyfeale notes by Marian Harnett, she quotes from the parish newsletter: “I would like to acknowledge the ongoing financial support of parishioners. Your donations to the church and the various collections are greatly appreciated. However, the ongoing lockdown continues to impact on parish finances. Last year, the offertory collection was down by 35% on the previous year’s collection. The offertory collection is the main source of income for the parish.”

It continues: “Despite the lockdown, the continuing maintenance of the church building and the service provided to parishioners remains constant. I encourage parishioners to continue to make contributions towards the running of the church. You can do so by setting up a direct debit with your bank. For further information on this method of donating to the parish, contact the parish office and you will be helped in putting the payment in place.

“Parishioners can also contribute to the parish through the donate system now in place on the parish website. All donations are welcome. Sincere thanks to all of you for your ongoing generosity to the parish and for all the personal support that I receive. God Bless and protect you at this time.”

A diocesan spokesperson told the Leader the donate online option has been in place for a couple of months on a small number of parish websites and on the Diocese of Limerick homepage.

“It is a new aspect where people can donate to the church. Online donations is a beginning, it is a change. The diocese has yet to launch it. We need a cash flow like everybody else but on the other hand we are very conscious there are a lot of people out there who are on the bread line, a lot of people who are stressed out about everything and the last thing they want to hear is the church is looking for money. We are very conscious of that,” he said.

The figure above of a 35% decline in collections in 2020 compared to 2019 is a good reflection of country parishes, he says. However, urban parishes are in a “more critical situation”.

One must also take into account that Masses and collections were normal in January, February and part of March in 2020. While this year there have been no “regular” Masses at all. Although with the vaccine roll-out hopes are high that these will return.