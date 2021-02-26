Limerick man jailed for breaching Protection Order and assaulting his former partner

****Reader discretion is advised****

A JUDGE has expressed concern at the number of cases involving serious domestic violence which are coming before the courts.

Judge Tom O’Donnell made his comments as he jailed a 29-year-old man who had admitted breaching a Protection Order and assaulting his former partner at her home.

A number of assault cases, relating to domestic situations, have come before Limerick Circuit Court this month. All of the offences have occurred since the introduction of public health restrictions.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Lisa O’Regan said gardai were alerted to an incident at a house on the southside of the city on June 26, 2020.

She said the victim had previously been in a long-term relationship with the defendant who had been staying at her home due to a family bereavement.

“He overstayed his welcome and he subjected her to a series of assaults,” said John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting.

Garda O’Regan said the violence began at around 8pm when an argument broke out after the woman refused to pick the man’s dirty clothes off the floor.

She said he accused her “of turning their children against him” and that he threw a rubbish bin at her injuring her elbow. The woman told gardai he kicked her legs from under her and placed his two hands around her neck and started “squishing it” until she couldn’t breathe.

During her two-hour ordeal, the man took the woman’s phone, pushed her face into a cushion and held a knife against her neck.

The woman told gardai she thought she was going to die and that the violence only stopped when a relative called.

In a victim impact statement she said she and her former partner “just don’t get on when they are together” but that she doesn’t have any hard feelings.

In reference to his serious drug addiction she commented that she hopes he gets the help he needs.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client was “coming down” off cocaine and that he went into a rage on the night.

He asked the court to note his admissions and guilty plea and he said he is doing well in prison.

Mr Whyms said the defendant “wishes to apologise very profusely” and that he “greatly regrets it happened in front of the children”.

Judge O’Donnell said what happened was deeply worrying and he commented that a “strong message needs to be sent out” that such behaviour is not acceptable.

He noted the defendant is now drugs free and is a “completely different person”.

He imposed a three year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.

The judge directed that the name of the defendant not be published in order to protect the identity of the woman and their children.