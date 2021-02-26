Limerick Council to contact Irish Rail over bridge causing flooding

COUNCIL is to contact Irish Rail to have the company eliminate a problem on its bridge which causes flooding at the Old Cork Road.

Responding to a question at this month’s metropolitan meeting from FIanna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery, engineer John Sheahan confirmed that the local authority will once again write to Irish Rail as the water coming off it is “damaging our road surface”.

Cllr Slattery said: “When it rains, there is no proper drainage from the bridge and it is causing a flood underneath.”

Mr Sheahan said the council contacted Irish Rail in December over the issue and advised it of plans to complete a resurfacing scheme under the structure next year.

“Irish Rail said they would consider works to eliminate the problem [with drainage], but they could not commit to a definitive timeline as they were unsure of budgets in 2021. Limerick City and County Council will follow up on the issue to achieve a satisfactory solution,” he confirmed.