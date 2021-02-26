Limerick Weather: A mostly dry day with sunny spells

TODAY will dawn cold and bright with any fog patches soon clearing to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. There will be a partial build-up of cloud during the afternoon which may bring the odd light shower. Towards evening, cloud will thicken along the west coast and rain will develop there soon after dark. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds, strengthening on western coasts during the afternoon.

Tonight: Light rain and drizzle will develop in western coastal counties early in the night, with drier weather further east. The rain will break up and become patchy as it moves eastwards across the country overnight. Light to moderate southwest breezes will be fresh on western coasts for a time. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.