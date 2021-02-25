Limerick medical practice runs 'limited service' over Covid-19 'cluster'

A WELL-KNOWN Limerick medical centre is running a "limited service" over a Covid-19 “cluster” at one of its practices.

The Park Lodge Medical Centre, which runs practices at the Dublin Road, in the city centre and Patrickswell, has confirmed that a number of non-medical staff have been impacted by coronavirus.

Due to this, it will be running a limited service at its Dublin Road facility for the next few days.

Its practice at 105 O’Connell Street will be closed to appointments, a statement published to its web site confirms. But Park Lodge GP Dr Ger Lane has confirmed a doctor will remain on site for all sessions.

"All our patients are being seen. They are open, running, and they are safe. All our clinical staff have been vaccinated," he said.

The Patrickswell practice has not been operational since the start of the lockdown over the fact social distancing cannot be maintained due to its size. Patients are being facilitated elsewhere.

Dr Lane added that it's hoped normal service will resume in the main centre at the Dublin Road and O'Connell Street in the next week.

"A full surgery is running in our main centre and anyone that needs to be seen is being seen all the time. It's a difficult situation. We are fortunate all our medical staff have been vaccinated, and we are able to run a safe environment for patients to be seen," he said.

"This heightens the need for people to get the vaccine when it rolls out," the doctor concluded.

Full statement:

Covid-19 Cluster

"There have been a number of Covid-19 cases affecting staff in the practice. As a consequence we will be running a limited service this coming week. In view of staffing issues the practice in 105 O'Connell Street will be closed to appointments this week. A limited schedule of appointments will be available in our Park Lodge surgery. Contact the surgery on 061416993 if you have any issues or concerns in relation to clinical issues. Prescriptions can be requested by phone as per usual. We appreciate your understanding with regards to this matter."