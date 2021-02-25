Limerick Weather: Sunny spells with some scattered showers ahead

Limerick can expect a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday with highs of 8 or 9 degrees in a brisk westerly breeze. For more see here

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: High pressure will become established close to Ireland by the end of this week bringing mostly dry, settled weather with sunny spells and light winds for this weekend and beyond into next week. Daytime temperatures will be slightly above average for late February, however patches of frost and fog will return by night.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells in a light southerly breeze. Lows of zero to 3 degrees in the south and east with some ground frost, 3 to 5 degrees in the northwest.

FRIDAY: Generally dry with long sunny spells. A little more cloud in western counties with a few passing showers. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees, in a moderate southerly breeze.

Most areas dry on Friday night with clear spells and lows of 1 to 4 degrees. A little drizzle is possible in the northwest, with fog patches developing in the southeast in light winds.

SATURDAY: Mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees, in a light southerly breeze.

Fog patches developing more widely on Saturday night as winds remain light, with lows of between -1 and +2 degrees.

SUNDAY: Another generally dry day with early frost and fog clearing to spells of sunshine. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees, in a light southerly breeze.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Remaining mainly dry and settled through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with perhaps just a little drizzle at times on western coasts. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly winds.