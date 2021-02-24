A WET start today with some heavy and prolonged showers but becoming drier from the west later. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

IT will continue to be unsettled through midweek but becoming more settled for the end of the week with mainly dry conditions and sunny spells.

Tonight, showers will persist in the west, while elsewhere will be largely dry with long clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of between two and six degrees in a light to moderate southwest breeze, fresh near western coasts.

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers could be heavy with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures of between seven and 10 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

