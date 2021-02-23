Limerick man's short story about a curious puppy shortlisted for award

ADARE native Adrian Kehoe has been shortlisted in the first-ever All-Ireland Scholarships Alumni Association creative writing competition.

The competition, which was run late last year, was open to all recipients of All-Ireland Scholarship Awards since its inception in 2008.

Adrian’s story, The First Day, is up against entries from 11 other Alumni in a bid to be named the first-ever winner of the competition.

Sponsored by JP McManus, a stellar cast of award-winning authors are judging the competition, including Joseph O’Connor, Sinéad Gleeson and Donal Ryan.

"I fully commend the Alums who took time to enter this competition and display the breath of their writing talents. It was a very difficult job for the judges to narrow down a shortlist, such was the quality of so many entries received. I thank each and every person who entered and look forward to the next instalment later this year," said JP McManus.

Entrants were offered the chance to submit stories into one of two categories, fiction and creative non-fiction, in 2,000 words or less.

The First Day was entered in the non fiction category and focused on the life and curiosity of a spirited puppy.

The winner of the top prize of €1,000, which will be announced in March.

To date, 1,496 students from across Ireland have received an All-Ireland Scholarship, which is awarded to the best-performing students in any given year that meet set criteria. Recipients receive full financial support for the duration of their third level studies.