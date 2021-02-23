Bookies shorten odds on Limerick rapper Denise Chaila claiming Choice Music Awards

Limerick based rapper Denise Chaila is being backed to clean up at the 2020 Choice Music Awards. The Zambian-Irish Singer has moved into 10/1 From 14/1 For Album Of The Year

The winner will be announced during RTÉ 2FM's special broadcast of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize on Thursday, March 4 on the Tracy Clifford Show. The talented musician has been trimmed into 10/1 from 14/1 to win the 2020 Best Album of the Year with her debut album ‘Go Bravely’.

The album was released on 2 October 2020 and Chaila was one of the musical acts featured in the series of remote performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, Other Voices: Courage, in May 2020 which earned her plenty of praise.

While this is the first time BoyleSports have received support for Denise to win Album of the Year, the interest for her to win Best Song of the Year is more likely with those chances backed into 7/1 from 10/1 last week with her hit ‘Chaila’.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The only way is up for the extremely talented Denise Chaila and the rapper could be celebrating next month by not winning just the Best Song title but the Best Album title too. The Limerick-raised star is 10/1 from 14/1 to win Album of the Year with ‘Go Bravely’ and 7/1 from 10/1 to win the Best Song of the year with ‘Chaila’. Denise is up against some musical talent like Dermot Kennedy and Niall Horan but the latest betting trends suggest she is in with a chance of pulling off the double.”

Choice Music Prize 2020 ~ Best Album 2020

11-10 Pillow Queens - In Waiting

9-4 Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death

8 Niamh Regan - Hemet

8 Silverbacks - Fad

10 Denise Chaila - Go Bravely

10 JyellowL - 2020 DIvision

10 Ailbhe Reddy - Personal History

12 Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine

14 Nealo - All The Leaves Are Falling

16 Bitch Falcon - Staring at Clocks

Choice Music Prize 2020 ~ Best Song 2020

6-4 Dermot Kennedy - Giants

7-2 Niall Horan - No Judgement

9-2 Pillow Queens - Holy Show

7 Denise Chaila - Chaila

8 Fontaines D.C. - Televised Mind

8 Gavin James - Boxes

10 True Tides - Survive

10 Picture This - Winona Ryder

12 Jafaris - Haunted

20 Gemma Dunleavy - Up De Flats