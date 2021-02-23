Government funding confirmed to allow Limerick's St Gabriel’s to open

Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, has today confirmed funding has been provided which will allow St Gabriel’s Children’s Centre Respite Service in Mungret to re-open.

The €5m funding will see nine additional Respite Houses open nationally including, first to open – St Gabriel’s Children’s Respite House in Mungret.

“In Budget 2021, I committed to provide funding to the HSE to develop nine additional respite services across the country. I am delighted to announce St Gabriel’s as the first of these services. I want to thank all those who worked tirelessly to fundraise for this respite house which will provide specialist respite supports to children.

“I have requested the HSE to give the utmost priority to putting these new facilities and services in place without delay and to provide me with regular reports so I can ensure this additional funding is directly targeted at the people who need it most.

“Funding has been provided to the HSE to develop and open the additional 9 dedicated centre-based respite services across all Community Healthcare Areas this year. The HSE are engaging with Service Providers to develop these services in each CHO and hope to be in a position to confirm the location of the other facilities in the coming months. I hope that this funding will enable children and adults with disabilities and their families to access this vital support.

“I look forward to each service coming on stream being developed throughout this year. I am very aware of the pressure on families who are often under tremendous strain to keep going. That is why I secured an additional €5m in Budget 2021 to specifically enhance respite provision for people with a disability and their families.

“I really believe that respite plays an integral role in the wider provision of disability services and it is an area I’m keen to continue developing. The support services such as St Gabriel’s provide can have a real positive impact and the relief it provides is immeasurable for families,” concluded Minister Rabbitte.

Local Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney says the facility will prove to be "heaven sent" to the families whose kids will be able to avail of the facility.

"It is extremely important to acknowledge the work of many volunteers who fundraised to enable the construction of this facility and the JP McManus Benevolent who contributed significantly also to the construction," Cllr McSweeney said, "It is also extremely important to acknowledge the hard work of the team at St Gabriel's who have worked extremely hard to deliver this state of the art facility for children and families of the Mid-West."

Cllr Conor Sheehan, Labour, added: "As a member of the fundraising board for the respite centre, this is very welcome news and I sincerely hope that this wonderful centre and service will be able to open as soon as possible. I very much welcome today's announcement from Minister Anne Rabbitte and I thank her for honouring the commitment she made in Budget 2021."