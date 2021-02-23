Information sought by Limerick gardai following unusual crime

GARDAI are investigating what has been described as an “unusual crime”.

Appealing for information, Garda John Finnerty said the incident happened at Pearse Avenue, Janesboro earlier this month.

“The owner of a green Fiat 500 car was the victim of an unusual crime. Someone poured emulsion paint all over his car between 9pm and 9am the following day,” he said.

The incident happened on Friday, February 12 into Saturday, February 13.

“As one would imagine the owner of the car was clearly shocked. Gardai at Roxboro Road station are investigating,” added Garda Finnerty.

They can be contacted at (061) 214340.