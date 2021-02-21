BREAKING: Limerick's Covid-19 daily case numbers sees county rank second highest in country

As of midnight, Saturday February 20, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases this evening, Limerick with 59, is second only to Dublin in case numbers, 11 ahead of Galway. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. For all your latest figures, click here

The 5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021) for Limerick now stands at 44, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) is at 258.1

Also, the total number of New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) is at 503.

Of the cases notified today:

335 are men / 342 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.*



As of 8am today, 744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,136 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 18th, 326,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

205,955 people have received their first dose

120,520 people have received their second dose



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”

