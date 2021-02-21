Limerick included in Met Eireann 24 hour rainfall warning

MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford this Sunday.

It is valid from midnight on Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday.

The weather forecaster predicts h​eavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday coupled with strong southerly winds.

"Some river and localised surface flooding possible. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, higher in mountainous regions."