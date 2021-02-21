Limerick included in Met Eireann 24 hour rainfall warning
MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford this Sunday.
It is valid from midnight on Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday.
The weather forecaster predicts heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday coupled with strong southerly winds.
"Some river and localised surface flooding possible. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, higher in mountainous regions."
