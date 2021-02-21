Don’t heed the trolls - Limerick students and mental health professionals speak about social media’s negative effects

SOMEONE’S negative judgement does not define who you are and what you are capable of.”

These are the words of advice of UL Student Union President, Cían Quinlan, to people experiencing online harassment.

Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health, defines online harassment as “the shaming of someone online or constant critical, undermining and abusive comments about them.”

In a survey conducted by Jigsaw in 2019 they found that 10-12% of young people who had been bullied said it took place online.

Cian Aherne, a psychologist working at Jigsaw, has said that people have come to Jigsaw after experiencing online harassment. This includes body shaming, being purposely omitted from photographs, and being coerced into sharing revealing pictures online.

One of those who is vocal about the negative effects of social media is Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan. He says online harassment is “a serious issue that needs to be addressed”.

Mr Quinlivan makes the point that online harassment can badly affect people who are currently vulnerable and argues that more legislation should be implemented to deal with online harassment. “Being in the public eye you’re under scrutiny,” he explained, adding that while most people are great to interact with, there are a minority who have “no filter”.

Two University of Limerick students, Leonie Kelly and Lorcán McMonagle, are both concerned that the recent lockdowns are making online harassment worse. Although both say they haven’t experienced online bullying themselves, they have noticed there can be a culture of toxicity on social media platforms.

Leonie explained that there are ‘confessions’ pages on Twitter where people can submit anonymous stories or information about themselves, for example things that are worrying them or playing on their mind. “Although the administrators of the pages often filter out harmful comments, there are stories on there that, personally, I wouldn’t want up there if it was me,” said Leonie.

In some incidences however, there can be very little monitoring of these posts or the comments that follow and concerns have been raised by parents and teens who have been on these pages about the cyber bullying that goes on there.

Because everything is anonymous, others can sometimes target the young people seeking help, and instead of receiving emotional support, the situation can be made worse for the person making the ‘confession’.

UL Student President, Cían Quinlan, shares Leonie’s sentiments about the confessions page. He explained that the pages have occasionally shared people’s identity.

Cían says that he hasn’t necessarily been the target of online bullying but he has experienced inappropriate comments from time to time.

The University of Limerick’s current policy “Student Dignity and Respect” has not been updated since 2013 but Cían Quinlan says the Student Union is pushing to have the policy “reviewed, updated and implemented.”

Mr Aherne noted that online bullying can have a negative impact on young people’s self-esteem and self-identity which can last for years. He makes the point that social media platforms, like Instagram, often have a bad effect on students’ mental health due to the constant reinforcement of a ‘perfect’ image.

People put forward images of them at their best which can often make young people feel as if they are “doing life wrong” in comparison. Mr Aherne thinks that this idea of perfection could be contributing to rising levels of anxiety in young people.

In a mental health survey carried out by UL’s welfare officer, Peadar Collins, it was discovered that out of 600 students, 70% said their mental health had moderately or severely declined since the college’s move to online learning.

Mr Aherne argues that there has been some research done that shows online bullying has increased during the lockdown, however, they have not necessarily seen the reflection of that in their services.

This being said, Mr Aherne argues that it would be common sense to say that online bullying has risen since nearly everything is currently online. Therefore, bullying that would normally be taking place in-person is now taking place online.

When it comes to dealing with online harassment Cian Aherne, says “it is not a young person’s fault that they have been bullied and it should not be their responsibility to resolve it.” However, all parties agree that there are several steps you can take to filter out online harassment.

Both Maurice Quinlivan and Mr Aherne urge people to block those who are harassing them online.

Mr Aherne says that if the bullying is taking place via an online learning platform/school or work, then that organisation/school’s policies should be implemented immediately.

He says that speaking to a trusted adult is very important for a young person if they are experiencing online harassment. “We often encourage seeking care/support from a good adult in their lives who will listen to them, take them seriously and advocate for them if needs be.”

Deputy Quinlivan also recommends that severe online harassment should be reported to An Garda Síochana.

To contact Jigsaw email limerick@jigsaw.ie or phone (061) 974510