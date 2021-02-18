BREAKING: Covid figures for Limerick revealed as over 900 cases are reported nationwide

THERE are 49 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, it has been confirmed this Thursday evening.

And, sadly, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19 across the state.

44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years.

There has been a total of 4,082 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 212,647 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men / 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.



As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

182,193 people have received their first dose

98,388 people have received their second dose