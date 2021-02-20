No free period products for Limerick women until new law is passed

LIMERICK council bosses have said they will wait until the adoption of a law before they introduce free period products to women across the county.

Labour councillor Elena Secas saw a motion unanimously passed at this month’s metropolitan meeting calling on council chief executive Dr Pat Daly to put in train a pilot project to see how the provision of free period products can be rolled out.

It comes with the Period Products (Free Provision) bill making its way through the Oireachtas.

In her motion, Cllr Secas praised the Scottish government in making period products free of charge in schools and public buildings.

She added: “The intention of the motion is to support the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill 2021, which is to ensure universal, easy and free access to period products in all public institutions, including schools, colleges and any educational facilities, for all users of those buildings. It might seem as an additional burden on public institutions, but it is a fundamental matter of equality and a basic matter of hygiene.”

In a written reply, metropolitan boss Kieran Lehane stated: “Council will await the adoption of the law and the provisions and implications of same can be notified to the local authority in due course.”