Patients numbers attending injury unit at Limerick hospital are increasing

THE HSE has moved to remind Limerick people who only have minor injuries to use St John’s – as opposed to University Hospital Limerick.

St John’s Hospital’s minor injuries unit is open seven days a week for the treatment of sprains, breaks and minor burns.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the unit has been of crucial assistance in relieving pressure on the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), which is required for treatment of Covid-19 cases and the most seriously ill patients with other conditions.

St John’s has one of the most consistently in-demand injury units in the Mid-West.

During 2020 alone, including nine months of the pandemic, attendances at the unit increased on the previous year by 1.6% to 11,708 patients.

Suzanne Lynch, St John’s Hospital Injury Unit, explains that for anyone aged five years and over who suffers a minor injury, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains and minor burns, the first port of call should be the injury unit, instead of attending the Emergency Department at UHL.

The Injury Unit in St John’s Hospital is open from 8am-7pm, seven days a week, and Suzanne is one of a team of in the unit who can see, treat, diagnose and discharge patients on a daily basis, and also periodically review those patients who require ongoing attention.