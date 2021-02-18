Visitor numbers treble at Limerick forest park

THE number of visitors to Curragh Chase Forest Park has trebled in the last 12 months, new figures have shown.

Data released by Coillte show that the numbers of people who visited the amenity at Kilcornan shot up by 194% – from 2,306 back in February 2020, to 6,789 at the end of the year.

The figures mean Curragh Chase was the seventh most-visited Coillte-operated Forest park in the country last year.

Unlike the current Level 5 restrictions, During December people were asked to restrict their movements and remain in their own county to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Coillte chief executive Imelda Hurley said: “We’re delighted so many people are using their local forests more during this difficult and prolonged Covid lockdown. Healthy forests are not only beautiful to look at but provide a much needed physical and mental wellness boost.”

It’s widely agreed fresh air and green outside spaces enhance people’s mood, happiness and overall health.

“This is particularly important right now,” said Ms Hurley. “We’re glad people’s local forests are a healthy and positive outlet for them. We simply ask that Covid-19 restrictions be adhered to when visiting.”