Limerick Weather: Showers to start, but day will clear

Thursday in Limerick, will be another rather breezy day with sunny spells and blustery showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of isolated thunderstorms during the morning, but they will ease and die out during in the afternoon.

It will feel a little cooler than recent days, with top temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds easing moderate to fresh later.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday night: Thursday night will start out dry and cool but wet and windy conditions will soon push into the west and southwest. Rain will extend countrywide overnight accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, with spot flooding likely in southern coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees will occur early in the night but it will turn milder overnight with temperatures ranging 7 to 11 degrees by dawn.

Friday: Mild, wet and windy to begin on Friday, with widespread rain and fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds. Brighter more showery conditions will extend from the west during the morning with winds veering southwest and slowly moderating. It will stay cloudy in southern counties, however, where the rain may persist for much of the day maintaining the flood risk. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Friday night: Showery rain will affect southern and western coastal counties on Friday night. It'll remain drier elsewhere with limited clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes, freshening towards dawn.

Saturday: Showers or longer spells of rain look set to feed up over the country from the south on Saturday morning, accompanied by increasingly blustery southerly winds. However, conditions look likely to improve during the afternoon with drier and brighter intervals developing. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong near coasts.

Saturday night: Many areas dry with clear spells, but mostly cloudy with patchy rain in the east and southeast and isolated showers near west and southwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Sunday: Sunday is currently signalled to be dry with some sunshine across the bulk of the country. However, cloudy conditions with patchy rain and drizzle may affect southeastern counties in the morning, and there is a chance that scattered showers may develop over the western half of the country during the afternoon. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

Early Next Week: Further spells of wet and windy weather are currently indicated in an overall mild southerly or southwesterly airflow.