Suspended sentence following spate of incidents in Limerick village

A FATHER-of-five has avoided a prison sentence despite not paying full compensation following a number of incidents in a Limerick village.

At Newcastle West Court, Judge Mary Larkin was told Philip Sheerin of Glenma, Croom had paid some monies but has not paid what had been agreed.

He had admitted causing hundreds of euro worth of damage to two vehicles in the village on September 23, 2019.

One of vehicles, a car, was parked outside a house at Cois Sruthán, Croom was the second was a van which was parked at Church Road in the village.

The defendant was also before the court charged in relation to the theft of €525 from Boylesports, Main Street, Croom on July 26, 2019.

Having submitted a number of medical reports to the court, Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client is dealing with significant mental health issues and he that he no longer interacting with certain individuals.

Regarding the payment of compensation, he said Mr Sheerin has no money and that there was “no realistic prospect” of the balance being paid.

Expressing her frustration, Judge Larkin said Mr Sheerin had given “a lot of excuses” to the court but was doing nothing about it. "He is not addressing the loss that occurred,” she said.

The judge imposed a five month prison sentence, which she suspended for two years.

A €500 fine was also imposed in relation to the theft offence.