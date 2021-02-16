Petition launched to secure permanent base for suicide patrol groups in Limerick

MORE than 500 people have signed a petition urging a base for the city’s two suicide prevention patrols.

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) and Limerick Suicide Watch (LSW) operate on alternating nights of the week to ensure there is a presence along the banks of the River Shannon to provide support to those who may be in distress.

However, one thing neither patrol enjoys is a base, meaning volunteers must change into their protective gear in their cars.

Now, Fianna Fail City East councillor Catherine Slattery wants to change it, and has launched an online petition urging the local authority to provide a public building.

“Unfortunately, Limerick is experiencing very high rates of suicide, and this group has helped save many lives. They need a permanent home so they can store their equipment, and just meet up and plan their night,” Cllr Slattery said.​

As well as providing a base for the two groups, it could also be used as a hub for someone who needs help and support to visit, and enjoy a cup of tea.

“If someone was distressed, if they could be brought in for a couple of minutes to have a cup of tea, it might make a big difference to that person. It might mean everything. For those groups, it needs to happen,” she said.

While pushing council to act, Cllr Slattery​ is also calling on private landlords who might have a vacant building to provide access on a short-term lease to the patrols.

“They need a base and they need it fast. We cannot as a city afford to lose this group,” she said.

The councillor’s petition began on the internet on Thursday morning, and by Friday night, it had hit 511 signatures.

“These people see pretty daunting sights when they patrol the river at night. In my opinion, each and every one of these people who give up their time are heroes. I’ve seen the heartbreak suicide can bring to people,” Cllr Slattery concluded.