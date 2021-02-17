Limerick weather: Bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers

TODAY will be bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of eight or nine degrees with fresh, gusty south to south west winds. In the evening, heavy rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Remaining unsettled for the rest of the week with wet and windy weather at times. Mostly mild but cool enough for wintry precipitation on higher ground on Wednesday night.

Tonight will see heavy rain will spread northeastwards over Ireland with a risk of flooding and some sleet or snow in places, mainly on high ground in the west. Some icy patches may form as lowest temperatures fall to between minus one and three degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds in the southeast, elsewhere moderate to fresh and gusty cyclonic variable breezes. Winds will veer moderate to fresh westerly everywhere by morning.

Rain and sleet will have cleared northeastwards by Thursday. Showers follow for the rest of the day, most frequent in the west with some sunny spells also. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will back southerly during the evening.

