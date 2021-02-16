Limerick Weather: Mix of sun, clouds and showers

THERE will be a mix of cloud and bright spells with scattered blustery showers this Tuesday.

Some of the showers may be heavy with a slight risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, say Met Eireann.

Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will ease through the morning and the showers will become light and more isolated in the afternoon. Cloud will increase during the evening ahead of rain pushing in from the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.