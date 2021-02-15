Ashes to be made available in Limerick for 'Ash Wednesday'

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has today confirmed that people across the diocese will be able to get 'Blessed Ashes on Wednesday' – Ash Wednesday – from most local Churches.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of Lent and the distribution of the ashes, Bishop Leahy asked that as people avail of this opportunity, that they also observe the public health guidelines.

“There’s has been huge interest in getting blessed ashes, more than perhaps we even expected and that shows a yearning on the part of the public to commit to Lent and all it means as we embark on a personal pilgrimage in preparation for Easter,” he said.

“We are delighted to be able to facilitate the collection of ashes but we are really asking that people, given the circumstances of where we are with COVID, be mindful of the public health guidelines. They should not, in the first instance, come themselves to the church to collect ashes if they are in a vulnerable category but might, instead, assign a person from their support-bubble to collect the ashes for them.”

For those visiting a Church to pick up the ashes, they are encouraged to be mindful of social distancing and sanitisation guidelines, Bishop Leahy said.

“It’s a relief for so many that they can still get their ashes this Ash Wednesday but we want to make sure that happens in accordance with public health advance,” he added.

People can also celebrate Mass on Ash Wednesday via the various online masses that are happening across the diocese and at St. John’s Cathedral at 10:00 or 17:45.

Meanwhile, in his Lenten statement, Bishop Leahy urged Catholics this Lent to dream about the post-COVID world they want live in and what they can do to influence it. He invited people of the Diocese not to let Lent drift past us, despite all the distractions and the despair that some of us feel because Lent is time for hope.

He said: “Yes, we need to work a little more than usual at making Lent work for us this year but if we do, the return will be greater. It is really worth it because the world needs people to take time out to focus on what we have learned from COVID, appreciate the essentials of life, not least love, and find ways to give to others who really need it.”