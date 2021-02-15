Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021 closing date is fast approaching

The closing date for the call for entries for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021, Ireland’s festival celebrating the best in young filmmaking is Monday, February 22, 2021.

Fresh Film is an advocate for young filmmakers and encourages young people to make films by hosting the annual Fresh International Film Festival and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards.

Fresh International Film Festival 2021 takes place from March 22 – 28, 2021, and is open to young people from 7-18 years of age. The Festival has Junior (7-12 years), Senior (12- 18 years), and International categories for individual and group projects. As part of its Fresh International strand, it distributes Irish films made by young people to festivals all over the world.

This year Fresh celebrates its 25th year and continues to provide an opportunity for young filmmakers to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year and to win €1000 towards their next film. All submissions are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

Festival Director and Founder Jayne Foley said, “It’s incredible to be celebrating our 25th birthday this year and we are going to have a really exciting event at this year’s Festival looking back at the many young filmmakers that ‘got their start’ at Fresh.”

The full festival programme will be available shortly. Further details can be found at www.freshfilmfestival.com.