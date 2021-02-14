BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 numbers confirmed as vaccination number passes 170,000

As of midnight, Saturday February 13, the HPSC has been notified of 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The number of new cases in Limerick was 28.

The 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases in Limerick is now 33, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 13Feb2021) is 257.1.

The number of new Cases during last 14 days (to 13Feb2021) is at 501.

Of the cases notified today:

409 are men / 371 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

315 in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.***



As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

15 of these deaths occurred in February and 1 in December.*

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

There has been a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11th February, 261,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 171,239 people have received their first dose

• 89,834 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.