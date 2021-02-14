Deaths in Limerick: Sunday January 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Con Horan Laurel Court, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick City, Limerick / Partry, Mayo and late of Na Piarsaigh G.A.A. Club) February 13 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved father of Michael, Carmel, David, Conor and Barry. Much loved granddad of Hannah, Roisin, Ciara, Aoife and Siobhan. Predeceased by his brothers Aidan and Frank. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Eamonn, brother Billy, sisters Carmel and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Wednesday (17th February) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be lived streamed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joe Murphy Clonoul, Croagh, Limerick. Peacefully on February 12th 2021 in UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (neé Cronin), sons PJ and Michael, daughter Catriona, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Nina and Dawn, grandchildren Jamie, Kate, Daniel, Chloe, Millie and Sean, sister Mary, brother-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives , neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at St. John The Baptist Church, Croagh on Monday February 15th for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. (For those wishing to pay their respects to Joe, the funeral cortege will leave his residence in Clonoul, Croagh at 10.40am approx en route to St. John The Baptist Church, Croagh.)

In compliance with HSE guidelines, Joe's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family & friends only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Micheál Muldoon Knocknacarra Park, Knocknacarra, Galway / Abbeyfeale, Limerick (Ex Sergt Garda Siochana) in his 97th year.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Nora, adored father of Thady, Kathleen (O’Sullivan); Evelyn (Colbert); Martin & David.

Loving Grandi to Karen, Derek, Micheál, Aoife, Jamie, Teddy, Katie, Daniel & Lily & Great Granddad to Sofia, Millie & Ava.

Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-laws, Kathleen, Margaret & Adeline & son-in-law, Ned & John P. (RIP), nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Funeral Mass at St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, Salthill at 12noon on Tuesday 16th February 2021.

Burial after Mass to Lackagh New Cemetery, Turloughmore, Co. Galway. Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------

