Limerick Weather: Monday due to be 'mostly' dry

Limerick will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy on Monday, with a few showers and some bright spells. A mild day with highs of 11 or 12 degrees. Southerly winds will strengthen by evening with rain moving in from the southwest after dark. For more click here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Generally mild, breezy and unsettled as our weather comes in from the southwest. A little cooler through midweek.

MONDAY NIGHT: A wet and windy night, with rain moving in from the southwest and quickly sweeping across the country to all areas. A clearance to blustery showers will follow later in the night. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees.

TUESDAY: A mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread showers. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Another band of rain will cross the country from the southwest on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: A day of scattered showers. The showers most frequent in the south and west, mostly dry further east. Highs of 7 to 9 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

A spell of more persistent rain will move into southern areas Wednesday evening, clearing Wednesday night. Turning colder after the rain clears with lows of 1 to 3 degrees.

THURSDAY: A mostly dry day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers. Cloud will build from the southwest through the day with rain arriving by evening. Highs of 7 to 9 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

Becoming quite windy on Thursday night. Wet also, with rain extending to all areas, heavy in the southwest.

FRIDAY: A windy day with strong southwesterly winds feeding in widespread showers, heaviest and most frequent in the south and west. Mild with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.