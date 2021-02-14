Emma, 9 is youngest member of the force in the history of Limerick garda district:

WHEN you read what is happening elsewhere in Limerick, Bruff gardai need all the help they can get.

And one young lady ready to roll up her sleeves in the fight against crime is Emma Kiely from Galbally. Even before gardai went viral with their Jerusalem Dance Challenge the nine-year-old had her heart set on joining the force.

And she definitely looks the part in a mini garda uniform supplied by Bruff garda, Dino Wilkinson.

Mum, Claire, said it has been her daughter’s wish for a couple of years.

“It’s strange because we have no gardai in our family. She is a tough little woman – she’d make a good garda all right. She got the idea herself and it’s all she wants to do when she grows up,” said Claire, who is married to Michael and they have two more girls – Katie, aged 11, and Áine, 5.

Garda Wilkinson gave them a loan of a small garda jacket and hat for a school play before Christmas that Katie was acting in.

But now that Emma has it Garda Wilkinson might need to call in the Armed Support Unit to get it back!

“Emma put on the jacket and hat and I said I must take a picture of this because if she ever becomes a garda I have this picture for future reference!” smiled Claire.

As well as supplying the uniform, Garda Wilkinson has promised to bring Emma on mobile patrol when Covid-19 restrictions end.

“He was talking about bringing her on a trip in a garda car and a visit to the garda station so she is really looking forward to that,” said Claire.