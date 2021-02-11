Tributes paid to 'gentle giant' who was a 'great ambassador' for Limerick GAA club

IF THERE is one word which sums up Limerick man Jimmy Millea it is a ‘gentleman’.

The Kilmallock native passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday. He was 89.

As tributes continue to pour in for the Kilmallock GAA stalwart, several friends and acquaintances are fondly remembering the towering gentle giant with the broad smile, as a ‘true gentleman' and ‘a great Gael’.

“A real gentleman and engaging conversationalist. He was always immensely proud of Kilmallock,” reads one tribute on RIP.ie this Thursday evening.

“A gentle giant who had a word for everyone and was a great ambassador for Kilmallock GAA,” reads another.

While Jimmy had lived for several decades since his retirement from hurling in Caherdavin, his heart always beat for The Balbec.

He had been continuously involved with the Kilmallock club for over 70 years, first as a hurler and then as a club trustee, life president and Hall of Fame recipient.

“Our club will never forget the great man that was Jimmy Millea. RIP, ” tweeted Kilmallock GAA club following his passing.

A detailed profile on ‘The Dasher’ - as he was fondly known in his hurling days - is carried on page 227 of Our Proud Heritage, A History of Kilmallock GAA 1884 - 2015.

It outlines how Jimmy was elected club secretary in 1950 aged just 19. He was a selector with the Limerick minor team in 1965 when they were defeated in the All-Ireland final.

Jimmy enjoyed a glittering hurling career himself. He played centre and full forward and was, the profile piece states, ‘a dynamic player’.

“He was a key man in winning the 1956 county junior title which enabled Kilmallock to play senior hurling and also played on the historic 1960 winning senior hurling team,” the profile piece continues.

‘The Dasher’ also played with Emmetts in the county senior championship in the mid-50s.

A three-in-a-row should have been achieved in 1960,1961 and 1962 but misfortune against the all powerful Western Gaels put paid to that honour.

In 1963 Jimmy captained Kilmallock to victory in the County Cup final over Ahane and in 1964 he retired from playing due to a serious knee injury. Jimmy was honoured on a South Limerick 1960-1990 team at full forward.

After retiring as a player Jimmy moved to Limerick city and married Maura and lived in Caherdavin. He continued to commute to Kilmallock several times a week to matches and meetings usually accompanied by his good friend, Joe Naughton.

Jimmy’s son Tom became a prominent Na Piarsaigh player and Jimmy’s answer to what happened when Kilmallock met Na Piarsaigh was always ‘I hope Tom plays well and Kilmallock win the game’.

A keen member of the Past Player Association, Jimmy’s commitment to underage coaching, even in his late 70s, was amazing and he took great pride in so many of the players playing with various Limerick teams. Jimmy, together with other members of the Past Players Association, commenced the Summer Hurling Camp in 1992.

Kilmallock GAA club recognised Jimmy’s fine contribution to gaelic games in the town by honouring him as a club trustee, life president and as a Hall of Fame recipient.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife Maura, son Tom, and daughters Margaret and Katherine. He is sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Lorna, sons-in-law Ger and Hugh, grandchildren Katie, Aoife, Charlie, Maeve, Matthew, Pearse, Cliona and Daniel, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Saturday (13th February) at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmallock Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be lived streamed.

May Jimmy rest in peace.