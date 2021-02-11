NTA announces over €17m for transport projects in Limerick

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced more than €17m in funding for sustainable transport projects in Limerick.

A total of €17.3m is in place for a variety of different schemes across Limerick including new cycle routes, pedestrian improvements, plus the conversion of more parking spaces to so-called parklets in the city.

Among the announcements, €75,000 is in place for a cycle route from Mary Immaculate College to the city centre, with €100,000 allocated for a cycle route from Dooradoyle to the city centre via the Hyde Road.

A pedestrian and cycle route is in the planning for the perimeter of the King’s Island, while improvement works for walkers will be put in place in Newcastle West, Athea, Glin village. Abbeyfeale will see new pedestrian crossing works.

Some €250,000 has been set aside for improvements for pedestrians in Croom, with another €265,000 allocated by the NTA to similar works at Rathkeale.

Kildimo will see connection works for pedestrians amounting to €170,000, while neighbouring Pallaskenry is to get €80,000 in terms of these works.

A total of €700,000 is in place for footpath improvements at Caherconlish, with €600,000 at other pedestrian junctions county-wide, according to the NTA.

Kilmallock, Annacotty and Ballyneety all see shares of the funding allocation.

And in the city, the NTA is putting aside €350,000 for the parklets scheme. Introduced as part of measures during Covid-19 restrictions, the scheme has seen parking spots replaced by outdoor tables and chairs outside some city centre shops.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel McSweeney welcomed the €500,000 funding towards the Patrickswell village renewal scheme.

He said: “Overall, it's a significant investment. I particularly welcome the investments in City West, in particular Patrickswell, which was the highest amount allocated in City West. We have also seen significant investments elsewhere.”

Cllr McSweeney hopes the renewal could be “transformational” for Patrickswell, adding: “In time we will become the start of the Limerick Greenway from Rathkeale to Adare and into Patrickswell. I’d hope in time we can make Patrickswell a destination location for people to come to be it at the start of the greenway. It will have a huge impact on businesses in the village.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “Today’s allocation increase marks a huge step forward in providing green sustainable mobility options to our cities, suburbs and hinterlands. During Covid-19, we’ve reconnected with our local areas and can all see why and where improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure are needed. The projects that the NTA are funding will make a real difference to commuters and leisure seekers alike. Improving infrastructure for cycling and walking will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone. That’s good news for communities, and good news for the economy.”

A rundown of the projects is as follows