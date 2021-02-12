Limerick Weather: Persistent rain turning to sleet and possibly snow

THIS morning will be cloudy with further outbreaks of rain and sleet. A band of more persistent rain will push in from the Atlantic later in the day, turning to sleet and possibly snow in some locations. Fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Tonight it will be wet and windy as rain spreads countrywide, falling as sleet or snow in Ulster and parts of north and east Leinster. Rain will be heavy in southern coastal counties with a risk of some flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, but less cold in the southwest with lows of 5 to 8 degrees. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.