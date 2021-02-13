Limerick woman launches ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ challenge on Facebook

Vivienne McCormack, a native of Garryowen, started a ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ challenge as a way to celebrate turning 50.

Her reason, as she puts it, “my wish instead of gifts or cards was for good things to happen all around me”.

She felt this is the best way to celebrate her birthday, especially in times of Covid-19, where people are more isolated from each other than ever before. So Vivienne decided to compile a list of small acts of kindness people can do to spread some positivity.

All the acts are Covid friendly and Vivienne came up with 25 acts of kindness such as “call a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while”, “make a cup of tea for someone you live with” and “donate to a charity” before posting them on Facebook.

Turning this spirit into action, Vivienne’s niece Ruby set out with her dad to the shores of the Shannon Estuary where she cleaned up plastic rubbish for recycling.

Vivienne said this act really touched her heart, “the negativity that upset me has been drowned already by Ruby’s lovely act of kindness”.

Vivienne says even more people have gotten into the spirit of her post with many engaging in their own kind actions. One person knitted some bags and wooly hats for the homeless, another made a diabetic-friendly apple tart for their neighbour and someone even hung a chocolate bar on Vivienne’s gate. People have even done simple things like messaging a friend who was struggling and anonymously sending a feel-good book to someone who was feeling low.

Vivienne took part in the challenge herself by getting her brother to donate her birthday money to SARA Dog Shelter.

Vivienne says the response to her post has been great, “The Facebook post has been very positive so far. You can’t buy happiness, so these are the best presents anyone can do”.

Whether it’s calling a friend you haven’t spoken to a while, or making a cup of tea for your partner, “it’s a great feeling” to get involved in these small acts.