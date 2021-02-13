Limerick Fashion: Timeless pieces that will stand the test of time

THIS week I am showing beautiful looks which are timeless pieces and flattering styles which suit every mother of the bride and mother of the groom from Sineads Boutique in Annacotty.

Sinead's like many stores has adapted and is now providing personal 1 on 1 styling online to help you find that perfect outfit for the big day.

Small weddings took over in 2020 and the trend is to continue for 2021 celebrations. Here are some looks I picked out to showcase and hopefully provide you with some inspiration.

Colour seems to be a huge part of the bridal party this year with block colours taking over, for instance raspberry, cobalt blue and peach. Hats have made a big comeback, again, in beautiful colours and fabrics with plenty to choose from whether you'd prefer a large story hat or a smaller pillbox style.

Fabrics go from fabulous chiffon to vintage brocades and styles on trend seem to be cowl necks and cinched in waists with diamante and peplum. The hem has recently played a big role by having a different cut which dips up at the front and drops back down, very flattering.

I hope you like these looks and if you want to see more of what is on offer, check out their website www.sineadsboutique.com.

-Celia xx