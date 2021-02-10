BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as over 80,000 receive second vaccine dose

As of midnight, Tuesday February 9, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The number of new cases in Limerick is 35. This news comes as the figures for those who have received a vaccine stands at 153,654 (first dose) and 86,833 people have received their second dose.

The current 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases in Limerick is 32, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 09Feb2021) now stands at 300.2

The number of New Cases during last 14 days (to 09Feb2021) now sits at 585.

Of the cases notified today:

476 are men / 524 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**



As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years. There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

