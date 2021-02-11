Man jailed over cannabis found in car parked in Limerick village

A MAN has been jailed over the seizure of a significant quantity of cannabis in a car which was parked on the main street of a Limerick village.

Alan Callinan, 41, of Mohane, Bruff, had pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis resin at Main Street, Hospital, on February 7, 2018, for the purpose of sale or supply.

During a sentencing hearing last year, Limerick Circuit Court was told ten separate packs of the drug, worth an estimated €54,824, were found in a black plastic bag which was located on the passenger seat..

Sergeant David McGrath said the defendant was the sole occupant of the car and that he was “very cooperative” with gardai when they approached the vehicle.

The drugs were wrapped in individual slabs which are known in the drugs trade as “nine-ounce bars”,

When questioned, Mr Callinan told gardai he had collected the drugs from another person earlier in the evening and that he was “waiting for instructions” when arrested.

“The drugs were put into the car near the village, he was told it was cannabis. He was waiting for a phone call as to where and when to deliver the drugs,” Sgt McGrath explained.

The defendant, he added, owed a debt of between €35,000 and €40,000 and admitted carrying out two other deliveries in the weeks preceding his arrest.

Michael Collins SC said his client – a father-of-two – was “part of the process of delivery” and that he was transporting the drugs for other individuals.

“He was a delivery man, he was bringing the drugs from the wholesaler to the distributor,” he said adding Mr Callinan was “under pressure”.

The barrister said his client, who had a cocaine addiction in the past, had “enjoyed a party lifestyle for a time” and had accepted responsibility for his actions.

Having considered the contents of a probation report, Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a three year prison sentence.

He suspended the final 18 months.