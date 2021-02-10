‘Do the they want us to farm paddy fields for rice?’ Limerick farmers angry over flooding

THE FARMERS of Mellon, Kildimo and Ballydoole, Pallaskenry have had enough, declared Cllr Emmett O’Brien this week.

While they can accept, in exceptional weather, limited flooding of their corcass lands they are unwilling to accept continued and habitual winter flooding, he said. And now increasingly summer time flooding of their prime grazing and silage land, he added.

“No other reclaimed corcass land in Kildimo Pallaskenry parish or the neighbouring Kilcornan parish floods to the extent of these Mellon lands and both the farmers and I as their public representative know this flooding is caused by excess surface water capacity and poor drain management by the OPW,” said Cllr O’Brien.

The farmer and barrister said the OPW seem to work like “special forces in absolute secrecy with no accountability to the local councillors of the area and when they do come to do drainage works it’s like a hit and run ambush with no one any the wiser and little achieved”.

“Well it’s high time our local farmers and I are given adequate explanations as to what the simple engineering solution to this debacle is. To further add insult to injury the minister responsible for the OPW is Patrick O’Donovan of our constituency.

“Perhaps he’s too busy giving lectures on the airwaves about how terrible his constituents are for minor Covid transgressions but I plead with Minister O’Donovan to solve this problem before his Green colleagues get excited and start declaring some of Limerick’s most fertile and productive land ‘wetlands’ and put these farmers fully out of business. Or perhaps they want us to farm paddy fields for rice,” said Cllr O’Brien in a statement to the Leader.

There was a heated discussion about the flooding at this Tuesday’s Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District meeting. All councillors agreed to seek a meeting with Minister O’Donovan. See next week’s Leader for full report.