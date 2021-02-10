Deaths in Limerick: February 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa Ames (née O' Shea) 5 Marian Terrace, Hospital, Limerick in Manchester, England. Predeceased by her loving husband Brian, her parents, brothers Matt and Tom and sister Helen.

Sadly missed by her sisters Josie, Mary, Bridget, Peg, Geraldine and Kathleen and her brothers Mick, Paddy, Ged, John and Martin.

A funeral will take place in Manchester at a later date and a memorial mass will be held in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital (Date to be arranged). Condolences can be submitted through the link below.

The death has occurred of Mary CLANCY (née Goulding) New Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Knockanure, Kerry



The death has occurred of Mary Clancy (nee Goulding) of New St. Abbeyfeale and formerly of Knockanure, who passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre Castletroy, Limerick, on Tuesday 9th February.

Mary, loving wife of the late Neily and dearly loved mother of daughters Jean (Meaney) and Elena. Sadly missed by her brothers Christy (Knockanure), Michael (Newcastlewest) and sister Patricia Danaher (Loughill). Predeceased by her brother Joe Goulding (Boston) and her sister Sr. Elena Goulding (Pennsylvania)

Deeply regretted by her son in law Sean, cherished grandchildren Jennifer and Shane and great-granddaughter Sadie, sisters in law Kathleen and Sally, nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours, friends and especially her dear friend Nell.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Requiem Mass will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, at 11am on Thursday 11th February. The Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

After Mass, the funeral cortège will travel via New Street to Ahavoher Cemetery, Galebridge, Knockanure, Co. Kerry. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ed) Costello Garranroe Lodge, Patrickswell, Limerick February 10th 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Adare and District Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, and brother of the late Donald, Tony, and Pauline (Noonan). Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers Dermot and Henry, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and many friends.

Removal to arrive this Thursday for 12 noon funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church Adare. Mass will be streamed live by clicking this Link

With burial immediately afterwards at St Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. As per covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Sympathies may be expressed via the condolence link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to

Daffy’s Funeral Directors Croom. May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Molly Keane (née Keogh) Cat`s Cradle, Ballyneety, Limerick / Dromkeen, Limerick.

Molly, died (peacefully) on February 9th 2021, after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy, granddaughter Màire, grandson John, brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Helen, sons John, Pat, Mike and Stephen, sisters Sr. Angela and Alice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Hannah and Tricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Friday (February 12th) at 12pm in St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Mass will be streamed live to view click (Here) Funeral afterwards to Cahernorry Cemetery. House private and family flowers only. Molly's Funeral Cortege will pass her residence on route to Cahernorry Cemetery at 1pm approx.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John Joe LANE Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick



John Joe Lane, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who passed away peacefully, in his 83rd year on Tuesday February 9th 2021 at his home. John Joe, husband of the late Margaret, is predeceased by his parents William and Josie, brothers Patrick and Tom, sister Mary Ita. John Joe is sadly missed by his heartbroken children Liam, Teresa (Curtin), Mairéad (McAuliffe) and Tim, sons-in-law Seán and Shay, daughters-in-law Denise and Marian, sister Margaret (Gertie) O’Rourke, sisters-in-law Sheila Broderick and Margaret (U.S.A.), his adored 11 grandchildren Conor, Lorna, Shauna, Clodagh, Eoghan, Nicole, Emily, Leon, Jamie, Evan and Chloe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral cortege will depart Ballaugh on Friday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Mountmahon to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed. on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The National Air Ambulance Service.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. May he rest in peace

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Rita McNAMARA (née Keegan) Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare / Janesboro, Limerick. Formerly of The Fairgreen & Colbert Ave., Janesboro, Limerick Rita died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving children Ger, Dermot, Ian & Martina, grandchildren Caoimhe & Aoibhinn, daughter-in-law Maresa, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen, on Friday (Feb. 12th) at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. The Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Friday, before Mass, at 1:45pm Approx. for family and friends. Please Observe Social Distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Millea Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick City, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick



Jimmy Millea (Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick. Formerly of Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and life President of Kilmallock G.A.A. Club). February 10th 2021, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Maura. Dearly loved father of Tom, Margaret and Katherine. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Lorna, sons-in-law Ger and Hugh, grandchildren Katie, Aoife, Charlie, Maeve, Matthew, Pearse, Cliona and Daniel, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Saturday (13th February) at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmallock Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be lived streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'BRIEN (née Harnett) Naomh Pius, Shannon Drive, Corbally, Limerick / Listowel, Kerry / Parteen, Clare Formerly of Mountcoal, Listowel, Co. Kerry Late of Parteen National School.

Kathleen died on February 10th, 2021 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, dearest mother of Mary, Thérèse, Jo and Anne, adoring Gran/Mom to Stephen, Michael & Catherine (Canada), Emma & Amy (Wicklow), Kate, Eoin and Laura (Limerick) and GranGran to Kaiden (Canada). Predeceased by her sisters Josephine, Mary Teresa, Julia, Nora & Delia. Sadly missed by her sisters Lisha and Frank, sons-in-law Brendan (Barrett), David (Ward), and Dan (Stapleton), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, God-children, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for family members only will take place in St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury on Friday (Feb. 12th), at 11 am and will be streamed live. (Click HERE to watch Mass). Kathleen’s cortege will travel from her home to the church at 10.45am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House private please due to Covid19 guidelines. Family flowers are welcome, donations, if desired, to Sr. Stan’s FOCUS Ireland (LINK)

‘Leaba i measc na Naomh go raibh aici’ In-line with current guidelines Mass is restricted to 10 people only.

Please Observe Social Distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Shaughnessy (Shan) Quinn`s Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick Quinns Cottages, Rosbrien and formerly of Mc Mahon's Timberyard, late life long Member of Young Munster R.F.C. and life long community activist of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

Patrick died (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father of Bridie, Gerard, Patrick & Willie. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Clement O'Shaughnessy, other relatives and friends.

Patrick's Funeral Cortege, will pass the family home, on Thursday (February 11th) at 11.40am approx. on route to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live (to view click here). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

