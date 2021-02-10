Limerick community offers centre as a vaccination venue

A LIMERICK city community has offered the use of its centre as a venue for vaccinations.

The Caherdavin Residents Association has written to the HSE to offer the area’s community centre to the HSE for vaccinations should it be required.

The centre has been added to a list being compiled by the health service.

Mags Brown, of the association, said it was centre chairperson Breed Duhan who phoned to offer the service.

“We are very central, we’re just off the motorway, alongside a bus stop which serves many parts of the city, and we have a high catchment area, like Kileely and Moyross. People can get the bus to the community centre and get home. There are parking facilities, and a big hall and small hall we can use as reception,” Mags explained.

“We wanted to give something back and support our community,” she added.