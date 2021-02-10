Limerick drug user was selling cannabis ‘to feed his habit’

JUDGMENT has been reserved in the case of a drug user who was selling cannabis from his home, writes David Hurley.

Mark Roche, 45, of Whitecross Gardens, Moyross has admitted possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply on May 8, 2017.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Damien Kennedy said the drugs were seized when gardai carried out a search after receiving confidential information.

He told Limerick Circuit Court that various quantities of cannabis were found at four different locations including at a green area near Mr Roche’s home.

The total street value of the cannabis seized was just over €3,500.

Parafernalia associated with drug dealing, including a suspected ‘tick list’ was also located during the search.

Sgt Kennedy told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that the defendant was present on the day and that he made admissions and took responsibility for all of the drugs.

Barrister Lorcan Connolly said his client’s admissions were particularly helpful in relation to the cannabis found at the green area and he submitted the quantity of drugs seized was at the lower end of the scale.

Mr Connolly said the father-of-two, who has a number of previous convictions for minor drugs offences, has been using cannabis “for years” and that it has helped ease seizures he suffers from.

”He was selling to feed his habit,” he said adding that he now realises his wrongdoing and has learned his lesson.

Judge Tom O’Donnell directed that a probation report be prepared before he imposes sentence.