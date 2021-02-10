IT will be a bright, crisp start to Wednesday morning for many areas, with lingering frost and ice from overnight. It will be very cold again with a few wintry showers of sleet or snow possible in southern coastal counties.

Many areas will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of between one and three degrees at best, with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

For more, check out: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will remain cold and unsettled with more widespread falls of sleet and snow. Becoming windy over the weekend with spells of rain, possibly falling as snow in the eastern half of the country.

Wednesday night will be largely dry and cold with isolated wintry showers and clear spells. However rain, sleet and snow will move into the southwest overnight as southeasterly breezes freshen. Winds will become strong and gusty across the southwest. Lowest temperatures of minus four to one degrees with frost and ice forming

On Thursday, sleet and snow will slowly extend northwards from the southwest across much of Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with snow accumulations leading to hazardous conditions. Highest temperatures of one to three degrees. Feeling colder in fresh and gusty southeast winds, strongest in western and southwestern counties.

